Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked' 

The former View co-host will soon welcome her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech

January 19, 2023
9 months - fully cooked!


Meghan McCain is close to the finish line!

On Wednesday, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared two cute selfies on Instagram of her baby bump at nine months. She's expecting baby girl No. 2 with husband Ben Domenech, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter, Liberty.

In both photos, McCain is standing in front of a mirror with one hand on her bump and the other taking the pic. The Republican commentator dressed in a cute gray maternity outfit and looks adorable.

"9 months — fully cooked! 🤍," McCain wrote alongside the photos.

McCain first confirmed her second pregnancy to Daily Mail in September 2022.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she told the outlet, for which she writes a recurring column. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

The pair welcomed daughter Liberty in 2020. In September 2022, McCain celebrated Liberty on National Daughter's Day, just ahead of the toddler's second birthday.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Expecting Second Baby Girl: 'We Couldn't Be More Excited'

"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."

Continued McCain, "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."

