Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Her 'Pumpkin' Baby Bump in Halloween-Inspired Snap

Meghan McCain is giving the first glimpse at her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

On Monday, the former co-host of The View, 37, showed off her baby bump for the first time with a Halloween-inspired picture on her Instagram Story.

In the mirror selfie, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, stands sideways in an orange sweatshirt with spooky lettering as she puts one hand on her hip and displays her bump.

"Six month pumpkin bump.🎃," she captioned the photo.

McCain confirmed she and Domenech are expecting their second baby together, another daughter, to DailyMail earlier this month. The couple is already parents to daughter Liberty, 2 later this month.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she told the outlet. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

McCain continued, "Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give."

"Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition," she added.

Also on Monday, McCain paid tribute to daughter Liberty and her baby girl on the way in honor of National Daughters Day.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote on Instagram. "To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."

"I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."

McCain welcomed her daughter Liberty in September 2020 with husband Domenech, 40, whom she married in 2017. "I can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly," she told PEOPLE in February 2021.