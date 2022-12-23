Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares Sweet Family Photos with Santa Ahead of Christmas

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter together

and Melissa Montoya
Published on December 23, 2022 02:27 PM
Meghan McCain
Photo: Meghan McCain/instagram

Meghan McCain is celebrating her last Christmas before becoming a girl mom of two!

The pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared a series of festive family photos from the holiday on Instagram, featuring daughter Liberty, 2, and Santa Claus.

In the cute shots, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is pictured with Domenech, 40, as they pose with Santa with Liberty on his lap.

In a sweet second candid shot, Mom McCain and Liberty are seen coloring, with the little girl offering Santa a marker. In the final photo, Liberty clutched her stuffed toy as she talked to jolly old St. Nick, while McCain placed her hand on the little girl's back.

"Feliz Navidad! 🎄🎅🏻🎄🎅🏻," McCain captioned the photo.

McCain confirmed her exciting pregnancy news to Daily Mail in October.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she told the outlet. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

The pair welcomed daughter Liberty in 2020. In September, McCain celebrated Liberty on National Daughter's Day, just ahead of the toddler's second birthday.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote.

Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain/instagram

"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."

Continued McCain, "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."

