Meghan McCain announced in March that she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child together

Pregnant Meghan McCain Says Her Baby Moves 'All Day Like a Wildcat': It Is 'Truly Special'

Meghan McCain is giving a rare update on her pregnancy journey.

On Friday, The View co-host, 35, shared a post about her baby on the way, nearly two weeks after she explained she would not be giving updates about her unborn child on social media.

McCain, who announced in March that she is expecting a child with husband Ben Domenech, said that her baby "moves around inside of [her] all day like a wildcat...."

"Wild in the womb. I should have expected nothing less from the spawn of me and Ben...." she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Mothers this is a truly special and paradigm shifting thing to experience..." she added.

The update marks a rare occasion for McCain, who seldom shares information about her baby online.

Last month, she said she didn't want to expose her unborn child to the cruelness that can accompany her social media posts, where trolls often leave hateful words about her late father, John McCain.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," she shared on social media. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible."

McCain continued in a lengthy Instagram caption, saying that she and Domenech "have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible."

"I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," Meghan wrote.

"A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight."

"It is a shame," McCain continued, saying that she recognized some fans might see her decision to keep her family life private "unorthodox" for a TV personality.