Pregnant Maren Morris Shares Sonogram Video of Her Baby Boy: 'I Got a Wave Today'

Hello from Maren Morris‘ baby boy!

The 29-year-old country music star shared a sonogram video with fans on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, showing off her baby boy giving his parents a wave.

“I got a wave today,” the “My Church” singer wrote alongside the short clip.

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd announced they are expecting their first child last month.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris wrote in Instagram announcement, referencing her last album. “See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻”

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her… cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life….” Hurd wrote in his own Instagram post.

Image zoom Maren Morris' baby MAREN MORRIS/Instagram

I got a wave today. 🥰👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/kFd39apSfV — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 11, 2019

RELATED: Why Pregnant Maren Morris Was Surprised About Expecting a Boy — but ‘So Happy with Either’ Sex

“Look at her…can’t believe it. See you in March, baby!” the father-to-be added on Twitter.

While Morris was initially surprised that she’s carrying a boy, she told Radio.com last week that she would be happy with any gender.

“I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women,” explained the Highwomen star. “I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band, in my crew.”

Image zoom Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

RELATED: Maren Morris Jokes About Her Husband Ryan Hurd’s ‘Last Quiet’ Birthday Before Baby’s Arrival

“I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ’cause I’m constantly surrounded by women,” she continued. “And I put a record out this year called GIRL. And nope — the test said it was a boy!”

“Honestly, I was so happy with either,” she added.

Hurd celebrated his 33rd birthday earlier this month, and Morris joked that it will be his last “quiet” celebration.

“Happy birthday, babe. the last quiet one you’ll have. 😂👶🏻” Morris wrote alongside a black and white maternity shoot photo of the pair.