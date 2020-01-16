Pregnant Maren Morris Jokes About Her Third Trimester Hormones: 'I Genuinely Teared Up'

Maren Morris is sharing her hilarious pregnancy experiences.

The country star, who is expecting her first child — a baby boy — with husband Ryan Hurd in March, shared a funny anecdote from her recent outing at a nail salon. “Third Trimester Hormone Update: My nail lady said ‘your face doesn’t even look that fat’ and I genuinely teared up I was so touched,” Morris, 29, tweeted.

Since announcing her pregnancy in October, the singer has documented her changing physical transformation with fans and followers. In addition, the mom-to-be has shown off her baby bump at several concerts and red carpet events, including the 2019 CMA Awards, where she won album of the year for GIRL.

Image zoom Maren Morris/ Instagram

Morris’ husband Hurd previously told PEOPLE that the couple is “really thrilled” about becoming parents. “She’s going to be great,” he said in November of his wife as a first-time parent.

Morris, who has downloaded pregnancy and parenting apps onto her phone, has been “able to fully concentrate on becoming a mom for the first time,” he added.

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

Hurd also shared how he was introducing his son on the way to music in utero, starting him out with the classics: the Beatles. The first song he played Morris’ baby bump? “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,” he said of the title song from the epic album.

But Hurd said he and Morris would rather their child not follow them into the “crazy world” of professional music. “We’re hoping for a math major,” he joked.