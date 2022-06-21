Pregnant Mandy Moore Shares Glimpse of 'OB Visits in New Cities' While on Tour

The In Real Life singer, who is pregnant with her second baby, is touring on her new album through late July

Mandy Moore is keeping a close eye on her pregnancy while touring her new album.

On Monday, the singer-songwriter, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared a photo on her Instagram Story featuring a sonogram from a recent OB appointment. Moore and Goldsmith are already parents to 15-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison.

In the caption, Moore said she's "keeping on schedule" with all her appointments while on the road touring her new album, In Real Life. "Grateful for OB visits in new cities along the way to make sure baby boy is a-okay," she wrote.

Mandy Moore instagram story ultrasound Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

The This Is Us star, 38, announced on Instagram earlier this month that she is pregnant, expecting her second baby boy with Goldsmith this fall.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she wrote alongside an adorable photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith with their baby Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

"Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo," added Moore, who released her album shortly before her big announcement.

The couple got engaged in 2017 and were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2018. They became parents in February 2021, when Gus was born.

Mandy Moore Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Moore talked about her son's love for music when she spoke to PEOPLE in May. "He has no choice," the mom and musician joked. "He loves it when Dad plays the guitar and when Mom and Dad sing to him. But the gibberish songs I sing to him while I'm changing his diaper, those will live in our house only!"

The singer also opened up about writing the song, "Every Light" during the highs and lows of trying to conceive during the pandemic. "It was our way of staying hopeful," Moore said of the track. "It was this ode to the future child of ours, we're here, we're waiting for you whenever you're ready. It's the most personal song but it also started the journey of us making this record."