Emoji Designers Feature Pregnant Man in New Inclusive Additions to Represent Trans Pregnancies

Emojipedia says the new Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person emoji "recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people"

Newly proposed emoji designs seek to represent more types of pregnancies.

On Thursday, reference website Emojipedia released its latest "draft emoji list" which encompasses suggested new designs to be implemented later this year after an approval process. The emoji developers shared "a look at what the next emoji update might bring" in honor of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

The Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person emoji among the finalists "recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people," and they are additions to the already available Pregnant Woman emoji (🤰).

The list is not final — the Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit organization that oversees emoji standards across devices is set to approve new additions in September, with rollout on different platforms in the months after that.

In a fan-voted poll for the most anticipated of the draft emoji, the winner was Melting Face, which shows a yellow smiley face pooling in mid-melt. Melting Face was at No. 1 with 13.7 percent of the vote, and Pregnant Man came in sixth with 5.3 percent of the vote.

In April, Unicode Consortium announced that it would delay the release of its version 14.0 due to the pandemic, moving it from March to September.