Pregnant Malika Haqq Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump Alongside Her Twin Sister & Khloé Kardashian

Malika Haqq is bumping along — with the help of her best friend and twin sister!

The first-time mom-to-be, 36, spent some time with her best friend Khloé Kardashian on Friday, who proudly showed off her Haqq’s growing baby bump in a video on her Instagram Stories.

The pals were also joined by Malika’s twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray and appeared to be inside a school gymnasium when the video was recorded. In the clip, Kardashian, 35, focused the camera on herself before turning it to reveal Haqq in a matching Good American camouflage set that fit tightly around her pregnant belly.

“Oh, look at the bump, look at the bump, oh, look at the bump!” McCray, 36, can be heard saying in the background, prompting her twin to turn sideways and show off her growing stomach.

“How cute!” Kardashian sweetly added of Haqq, who then began to bop her hips and pucker up.

Toward the bottom left corner of the video, Kardashian added a caption that read, “Look at this cutie in @goodamerican.”

Kardashian and McCray have remained by Haqq’s side since her pregnancy was first made public in September.

A few weeks ago, Kardashian and Haqq were photographed out and about in Los Angeles, where they were spotted shopping for baby furniture and other items as cameras rolled — presumably for their E! reality series.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also one of the first famous faces to congratulate Haqq on her pregnancy, writing in a sweet note on Instagram, “My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!”

Haqq previously told PEOPLE that she’s also been relying on her sister for tips and to keep her “pregnant brain” in check.

“She really does care that much and she wants me to know I’m not going through this by myself,” Haqq said of McCray.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Haqq was expecting her first child last month. The first-time mom-to-be is due in March.

The model raved that she was “overjoyed” about the news, explaining to PEOPLE, “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

“I have always wanted to be a mother,” added Haqq, who said she was not yet revealing the baby’s sex or the identity of the father.

In a post on her own Instagram, the reality star couldn’t contain her excitement for her little one on the way.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Since then, Haqq hasn’t been shy to document her pregnancy journey on social media.

A few days after sharing the baby news, Haqq posed for a photo alongside her twin sister, who placed her hand on the expectant mother’s stomach for the sweet shot.

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much … And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more 🥰,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

“I’m the luckiest girl to [bear] witness to your Mommy journey! I wouldn’t miss it … ITS YOUR TURN, Finally!!! Lol 😍,” McCray commented on her sister’s post.

Most recently, Haqq shared another photo of her growing belly on Tuesday, in which she cradled and lovingly looked down at her bump.