Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Baby Bump as She Wears Knit Maxi Dress During New York Trip: Photo

Lindsay Lohan is giving fans a peek at her bump!

The actress, who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, shared a fun mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Tuesday, showing her baby bump as she wore a knit maxi dress.

The green-and-white collared dress hugged her stomach as she posed for the photo, pursing her lips together as she took the shot. Lohan snapped the picture during her stay at The New York EDITION, a luxury hotel that she called her "home away from home" in an Instagram post on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Parent Trap star, 36, was honored by loved ones during a baby shower.

"Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be," wrote friend Juliet Angus alongside a photograph of herself and Lohan.

On his Instagram Story, Lohan's younger brother, Dakota, posted an image of himself and in-law Shammas, 36, writing, "Ma brother for life."

Lohan also shared a photograph from the festivities on her own account — an image of herself and sister Aliana, which featured a sweet "Sisters" sticker placed above them.

The actress announced her exciting pregnancy news in March. At the time, the Freaky Friday star shared a photo of a white onesie that read "Coming Soon," as she captioned the post, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," while also tagging Shammas.

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that Lohan married the financier in early July 2022, after announcing her engagement with a series of Instagram photos in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption at the time.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Lohan is due this summer.