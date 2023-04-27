Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Baby Shower Photos: 'Grateful for All the Wonderful People in My Life'

Lindsay Lohan is feeling the love as she prepares to welcome her first baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 27, 2023 03:11 PM
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Baby Shower Photos: 'So Grateful for All the Wonderful People in My Life'
Aliana Lohan and Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Lindsay Lohan/instagram

Lindsay Lohan is sharing a few glimpses of her life lately as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

On Thursday, the mom-to-be, 36, shared photos from her pregnancy so far, including a number of shots from her baby shower earlier this month.

The Parent Trap star was glowing as she posed with sister Aliana Lohan, mom Dina Lohan, and an assortment of family and friends.

"Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊," she captioned the set of photos.

Lindsay announced her exciting pregnancy news in March.

At the time, the Freaky Friday star shared a photo of a white onesie that read "Coming Soon," as she captioned the post, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," while also tagging husband Bader Shammas.

Dina, a mom of four, told PEOPLE she was "literally over the moon" about the new addition to the family.

"I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," said Dina, 60. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

"My oldest baby is having a baby," added Dina. "It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!' "

https://www.instagram.com/lindsaylohan/. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram
Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay's baby will be the second grandchild in the family. Dina's son Michael Lohan Jr., 35, and his wife Nina Ginsberg share one child together, daughter Isabel Scarlet — born in June 2021.

According to Dina, Lindsay has long wanted to be a mom. "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," Dina said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her."

The timing, Dina said, is "perfect" for Lindsay and her husband. "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," explained Dina. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

