Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Christmas with Daughter Sage in Family Photos: 'Grateful'

Lindsay Arnold is celebrating an extra special holiday season.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 28, celebrated a sentimental Christmas, expecting her second baby while making Christmas memories with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and daughter Sage Jill, 2.

On Monday, Arnold shared some sweet family photos on Instagram with Cusick and Sage as they posed outside on a decorated front porch.

Arnold wore a festive red loungewear set as she held Sage, who looked too cute in a knit gray jumper and fuzzy boots. Cusick kept things casual in a white hoodie, joggers and a pair of Croc boots.

"Merry Christmas from our family (and sams crocs boots😂) to yours 🥰🥰🥰," Arnold wrote. "Grateful for our little cutie who makes every holiday so fun! And can't believe we will have another little girl with us next year 🥹."

Last month, the soon-to-be mom of two shared a video on Instagram from the couple's party where they revealed their upcoming baby's sex. In the video, Arnold and Cusick were blindfolded with neckties as they hugged and kissed while a crowd cheered them on.

The video turned black and white as the camera shifted away from the couple and focused on their daughter Sage being carried outside to meet the crowd.

Sage ran to her parents and when she got to the couple, the color popped on in the video — and she's seen in a bright pink tulle dress, indicating a girl. As the people cheered, pink smoke exploded around them.

While wrapping Sage in a hug, Arnold said to her daughter, "Are you serious? Another girl!" Cusick looked at his daughter and, with a big smile, asked, "Are you going to have a sister?"

Ambit Creative

Alongside the Instagram video, Arnold wrote, "IT'S A........... 💕💙💕💙GIRL!!!! 💕💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗🤗 we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister 🥹."

A rep confirmed the couple's upcoming addition to PEOPLE in late October.

"Sam and I are thrilled to announce we're pregnant with baby No. 2!" said Arnold in a statement exclusive to PEOPLE.

"I can't wait to take you along with me on my pregnancy journey and what this means for my new fitness platform, The Movement Club," she added.