Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Poses in Bikini as She Shows Off Baby Bump in Beachside Photo: '17 Weeks'

Lindsay Arnold is showing off her bump beachside!

The pregnant Dancing with the Stars alum, 28, shared a set of photos on Instagram Thursday that feature the pro dancer putting her baby bump on display while on a beach in Miami.

Arnold, who is expecting her second baby, another daughter, with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, wears a bright green bikini as she stands in the sand for the photos, holding her bump in one shot and putting her hand in the air for another.

"17 weeks growing baby girl💕 #pregnant #pregnancy #17weekspregnant #babygirl," Arnold captioned the post.

Last month, the soon-to-be mom of two mused on her blessings for Thanksgiving as she showed her bump in family photos featuring Cusick and their 2-year-old daughter Sage Jill.

"Feeling so blessed and grateful this year," Arnold wrote in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones!"

She cradled her pregnant belly in an orange floral sundress as Cusick donned a red floral shirt and carried Sage, who wore a white dress for the family photos, in which they posed before a beautiful fall landscape.

Arnold previously shared the same photos with PEOPLE when she and Cusick exclusively announced in September that they are pregnant with their second child.

After opening up about her fertility struggles in August, Arnold told PEOPLE last month of her pregnancy that she was a "little bit hesitant in the beginning to feel excited, but there was a point where that switched."

"Hearing baby's heartbeat, seeing the baby, it's such a surreal moment to see that life that is growing inside of you," she added of seeing the first ultrasound.

"That's when I finally was like, 'Oh, my goodness, this is happening and let's just trust the process,'" said Arnold. "I think that's something I've really learned throughout all of the things, is to trust your body, trust the timing, trust God's timing, and that's what we're doing."