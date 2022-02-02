Pregnant Linda Phan Jokingly Holds Drew Scott's 'Cute Belly' as She Shows Her Baby Bump

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are expecting their first baby together in May, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in December

Linda Phan and Drew Scott are celebrating the Lunar New Year with their baby on the way!

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared a series of photos from the couple's celebration with family, which included a sweet shot of Phan, 36, with her baby bump on display.

In the snap, Phan and Scott, 43, stand side by side as she jokingly cradles her husband's "cute belly." For the Chinese New Year celebration, Phan dressed in a coral-colored dress that hugged her baby bump.

"One of the many pics of me holding Drew's cute belly 🥰 happy year of the Tiger! 🐯 may this year be fierce. and kind. and full of family time ❤️," she captioned the post.

In a photo that Jonathan shared to Instagram from the celebration, Phan puts her baby bump on display while wearing a ruffled top tucked into a tan plaid skirt.

Also present in the photo is Deschanel's mom, Mary Jo, Drew and Jonathan's parents, Jim and Joanne, as well as eldest brother JD Scott's wife Annalee Belle.

In December, Drew and Phan announced on their podcast At Home that they are expecting their first child in May, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

The pair have been married for nearly four years and have been together for almost a dozen. The couple was given the good news in August after two years of fertility treatments.