Pregnant Linda Phan Puts Baby Bump on Display at Burns Celebration with Drew Scott's Family

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are expecting their first baby together in May, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month

Linda Phan and Drew Scott are introducing their baby on the way to a Scottish tradition!

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated Burns Night — a traditional Scottish holiday that recognizes Scottish poet Robert Burns — alongside Drew's family, including his brother Jonathan and his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

In a photo that Jonathan shared to Instagram from the celebration, Phan, 36, who is currently expecting her first baby with Drew, 43, puts her baby bump on display while wearing a ruffled top tucked into a tan plaid skirt.

Also present in the photo is Deschanel's mom, Mary Jo, Drew and Jonathan's parents, Jim and Joanne, as well as eldest brother JD Scott's wife Annalee Belle.

"A lovely wee Rabbie Burns celebration with people I love. No haggis' were harmed in the making of this dinner 🤣 #Bagpipes #AuthenticAttire 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ❤️," Jonathan captioned the photo of the group dressed in traditional attire for the holiday.

Last month, Drew and Phan announced on their podcast At Home that they are expecting their first child in May 2022, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

Drew and Phan have been married for nearly four years and have been together for almost a dozen. The couple was given the good news in August after two years of fertility treatments.

After revealing the news, the couple shared a joint Instagram post of them posing in front of a mirror and showing off Phan's baby bump. In the caption, the couple said they hope that being open about their parenthood story will be helpful for others.

"It has been an adventure to get here! We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way," the pair wrote. "We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"

The couple also posted a vlog documenting the IVF process, which featured Drew giving Phan shots in her stomach and an ultrasound where the baby's heartbeat could be heard. In the clip, the duo discussed their journey to conception after IUI (intrauterine insemination) failed but IVF (in vitro fertilization) was successful.