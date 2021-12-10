Pregnant Lily Rabe Shines in Hot Pink Gown at The Tender Bar Screening — See Her Baby Bump!
Lily Rabe is expecting her third baby with her longtime partner, actor Hamish Linklater
Lily Rabe is showing off her maternity style!
The pregnant actress, who is currently expecting her third baby with longtime partner Hamish Linklater, put her baby bump on display Thursday while walking the red carpet at a screening of her upcoming film, The Tender Bar, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
The 39-year-old looked chic in a hot pink gown that hugged her baby bump and featured embroidered flowers on the bell-shaped sleeves. She accessorized the look with gold earrings and kept her blonde hair pulled back in a bun.
Rabe confirmed the exciting baby news to PEOPLE back in September. That month, she cradled her bump in a black Carolina Herrera dress while attending the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
The baby will be the fourth for Linklater, 44, who also has a daughter named Lucinda Rose from a previous relationship.
Rabe welcomed her first child — a daughter — with her actor beau in 2017. She announced her baby girl's birth in honor of International Women's Day in March of that year by posting a photo of her snuggling up close to the newborn.
"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic," she wrote alongside the sweet shot.
The couple welcomed their second child together in June 2020. Rabe teased the baby news (and simultaneously announced her pregnancy) on Instagram that August, posting a photo of herself with a visible baby bump.
Rabe and Linklater have been together for years and worked together in the past on stage and in film.