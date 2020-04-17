Pregnant Leighton Meester Responds to Troll Who Called Her ‘Fat’

Leighton Meester responded to some not-so-nice comments during an Instagram Live session with her Single Parents costar Kimrie Lewis this week.

“Somebody just told me I got fat. That’s really nice,” the pregnant actress, 34, said while chatting with Lewis Wednesday, according to E! News.

Lewis responded, “That is not nice, you guys.”

Meester is expecting her second child with husband Adam Brody and recently showed off her growing baby bump while stepping out in Los Angeles.

The couple met in 2011 on the set of The Oranges and later costarred in Life Partners in 2014. They wed in 2014 and welcomed their first child, now-4½-year-old Arlo Day, in August of 2015.

Last year, Brody, 40, made a his debut on Single Parents as Derek, the musician who loved and left Angie (Meester) years ago. The actress called the experience of working with her husband “wonderful” and “so fun.”

“I love being at work, and then having my best friend come and work with me is just like the best thing ever,” she told PEOPLE in July. “It’s so awesome.”

Brody and Meester rarely discuss their daughter, or even make event appearances together.

“I don’t talk about Arlo very much,” Meester told Refinery 29 in 2017. “I am very proud of that area of my life. But I’m also really proud of the show, and of the work I do.”

“I think the perception is: You’re an ingenue, or you’re an icon, or you’re a mom. There’s no in between,” the Gossip Girl alum added.

Speaking to Glamour in September 2018, Meester said she still finds a way to relate to her Single Parents character even though she’s not a single mom, herself.

“Nobody can tell you what parenthood is going to be like,” she said. “You think you know, and then it’s just so hard. I feel so, so lucky that I have help and a husband. I feel stable, but there are so many people who don’t have that. In a really tender way, Single Parents explores how parenting is an emotional roller coaster.”