Pregnant Lea Michele Spotted Out for First Time After Glee Costar Controversy

Lea Michele was photographed this week for the first time after facing backlash for alleged difficult behavior on set

After laying low for three weeks, Lea Michele has been photographed out and about for the first time since her former Glee costar Samantha Ware accused her of making her time on set "a living hell."

The actress — who's expecting her first child with Zandy Reich — was spotted out for a walk with her husband in Los Angeles Thursday.

“She is close to giving birth, taking time to spend with family and reflecting," a source close to Michele, who bared her bump in a cropped tee and maternity leggings, tells PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, Ware, who played Jane Hayward on the musical TV series for 11 episodes in 2015, responded to Michele's tweet about George Floyd, calling the Scream Queens star out for her behavior.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET," Ware, 28, tweeted. "I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S— IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD."

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Michele said in her statement.

"When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time," she said, referring to her May 29 tweet in support of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. "But the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."

"While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point," Michele's statement continued. "What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."