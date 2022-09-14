Pregnant Lauren Sorrentino Teases Sex of Baby No. 2 with Mike Sorrentino: 'We're Super Excited'

Lauren Sorrentino is looking forward to soon having a family of four.

While speaking with PEOPLE about the launch of Skincare by Lauren S's first foray into cosmetics with the Beauty With Benefits line, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 37, revealed that she and her husband Mike Sorrentino recently learned the sex of their second baby on the way.

Lauren says that the couple has decided to keep the news to themselves for now. "There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people," she tells PEOPLE. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited."

The couple is already parents to son Romeo, 18 months, who is getting excited about being a big brother now that his parents have taken the bassinet they used when Romeo was born out of storage for their new addition.

"We put it in our bedroom and it's really cute because every morning Romeo comes in our room. We usually have morning snuggles before we get ready for the day, and he goes right over to the bassinet now," Lauren shares.

"And we tell him that the baby's going in there and we talked to him about it. He's definitely more aware of everything right now. So I'm excited, as I grow more to start talking to him more about my belly and welcoming a baby sibling."

Anthony Serrantonio

Lauren says that her beauty and skincare needs have evolved since becoming a mom and again as she navigates pregnancy and keeping up with a toddler.

"Being a busy mom has completely changed my approach with skincare and beauty, by not having as much time to pamper yourself and take care of yourself, and then also not having as much time to put into your makeup routine," she notes.

"I'm really into minimal natural makeup, looks these days," the Lauren Skincare founder continues. "I just want to feel like myself and look like myself, which is so important being in my 30s and being a mom."

"I want to recognize myself in pictures and memories we make with the kids during family time, and also take care of my skin. That's what I love about Skincare by Lauren S, everything is super easy, super flexible," she shares.

The Beauty with Benefits line is kicking off with ultra-hydrating lip oils that cushion the lips with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, replenishing their moisture barrier. Noting that her skin has been more "sensitive and reactive" in her second pregnancy, Lauren said she's "grateful I founded this company earlier."

"I expanded into some cosmetics with the Beauty With Benefits line because during my first pregnancy, leading up to getting ready to get to that stage in life, you just want to make sure everything is clean."

"Some people don't realize that your skin is the largest organ in your entire body," she continues, noting how toxic chemicals can impact your hormone balance and can be absorbed without realizing.

"Everything that you are putting on yourself is getting absorbed into your system. These are things that you don't want to mess with, especially during the reproductive years of your life."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Instagram

Before marrying "The Situation," Lauren worked in fashion and beauty in New York City and sees the line as the next chapter of her original path.

"I'm just someone who likes to contribute to the world. Once you find your passion — which for me is beauty and health right now — you want to make things better," she shares.

"If I can help somebody with their beauty and skincare regimen and make them feel good and have amazing results from it, then that makes me feel good."