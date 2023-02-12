Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Hormones Will Result in 'Unnecessary Amount of Tears' at Super Bowl

Watching your spouse compete at the highest level on the field he loves would be emotional for any proud partner.

Now imagine it's the Super Bowl, you're 38 weeks pregnant, and your two little girls (and a whole lot of other family members) are by your side and you'll have an idea of what Kylie Kelce is facing at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The 29-year-old wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is anticipating it being a major moment when her husband walks onto that field, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"I know for certain that there will be an unnecessary amount of tears," the soon-to-be mom of three shares. "The funny thing is, the last time we had the opportunity to experience this was when Jason played in Super Bowl 52. And I still remember he walked out for the warm-up, and as soon as he came out of the tunnel, I started crying, and then I wasn't pregnant."

"So now, all bets are off," she says with a laugh. "The hormones are raging. I don't know that there will not be tears running down my face at any point on Sunday."

Kylie also notes what a special time it is for their whole family as Jason competes against his brother, Travis Kelce, in what's being called the "Kelce Bowl".

"For our family, I'm just so excited that Jason gets the chance to opportunity to have our girls watch him do this," Kylie shares.

"I don't know that our 2-year-old will really remember anything, and really even if our 3-year-old will, but it's just such a cool opportunity that, at the very least, they'll have pictures of them at the Super Bowl cheering on their dad. I know that it's something he wanted to share with them."

Kylie has been preparing herself for all scenarios on Sunday, including the possibility she may leave the game early if she goes into labor. It's important to her that even if she does, her girls stay behind to watch their dad compete.

"We still do have a backup plan that if anything happens with the newest little Kelce and me, that my parents would take the girls so that they can experience it with him," she says, noting her family will also be at the game. "It's just an amazing opportunity for our family."

"I'm just really excited for the girls to see their dad, playing the Super Bowl and also their Uncle Trav."

Kylie has been honored as the MVP, "Most Valuable Pusher," by Frida in a full-page ad published in the Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday.

Frida announced its sponsorship of Kylie alongside a photo of her during Elliotte's birth. Helping other families through the partnership, Frida will be doing something special for all of the women who welcome their little ones this Sunday, providing them with the tools to start their season of motherhood.

Moms who welcome a baby on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, can send proof of birth and a shipping address, and Frida will send Frida Mom and Frida Baby gear to help them tackle parenthood.