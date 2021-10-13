Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Gives Sneak Peek at Daughter Stormi's New Playroom: 'Can't Wait'

Stormi is getting a new space to play!

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner, 24, gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the new playroom in her home under renovation for her 3-year-old daughter.

The makeup mogul, who is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott, shared a quick video to her Instagram Story showing off the expansive room, which remains mostly under construction with plastic sheets covering the space.

While the clip doesn't offer much detail into the room, various arches, cubbies and tunnels can be seen behind the sheets.

"Storms new playroom I cant wait 😫😫😫😫," Jenner wrote on the slide.

Left: Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Right: Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The reality star revealed her exciting pregnancy news in early September. At the time, a source told PEOPLE Jenner was "showing and was ready to share," adding, "She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi. She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

The source said, "She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow. Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."

Scott, 30, and Jenner, who split in October 2019, remained close after their breakup and got back together recently. PEOPLE confirmed the couple was expecting their second child in late August.

While promoting her new baby care line, the soon-to-be mom of two recently revealed to ELLE what she's learned after becoming a mom to daughter Stormi.

"Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do," she said. "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."