Pregnant Kylie Jenner Models Her Bare Baby Bump: 'I Am Woman'

Kylie Jenner is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way.

On Thursday, the makeup mogul, 24, shared a series of photos to Instagram with her bare baby bump on display.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner, who is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, stands in front of a draped sheet while wearing a pair of unbuttoned ripped jeans and a tied button-down shirt that reveals her stomach.

"i am woman 🎶," she captioned the photos.

Kourtney Kardashian commented on the post, "You are everything 🤍"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kylie jenner baby bump Credit: kylie jenner/ instagram

Jenner confirmed her exciting pregnancy news in September.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," a source previously told PEOPLE shortly after Jenner announced. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

In October, a source told PEOPLE she is "doing really well" and is "so excited about the baby." Per the source, Jenner is "having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby," and planned a baby shower for December.

"She and Travis are doing great too," added the source. "They spend as much time with Stormi as they can. Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister."

Kylie Jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," another insider previously told PEOPLE. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Ahead of the new year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a black-and-white image of herself on Instagram, in which she posed with her hands atop her baby bump.

In the caption of her post, Jenner reflected on the highs and the lows of the past year.

"As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote alongside the image. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."