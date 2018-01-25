Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Family Will 'Support and Help' with Baby — But Are 'Still Worried'

At 20 years old, Kylie Jenner may be younger than her sisters were when they had their first children, but the entire KarJenner family is rallying behind her — despite their reservations.

The makeup guru and social media star is expecting a daughter in February with boyfriend Travis Scott. And as a source tells PEOPLE, “Her sisters have tried to give as much advice as possible.”

“The family is still worried because Kylie is so young, but they will all support and help her once the baby arrives,” adds the insider.

Kylie’s sisters with children of their own would be oldest Kardashian sister Kourtney Kardashian (mom to Reign Aston, 3, Penelope Scotland, 5½, and Mason Dash, 8) and Kim Kardashian West (mom to newborn Chicago, 8 days, Saint, 2, and North, 4½). Brother Rob Kardashian is also dad to daughter Dream Renée, 14 months.

Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur/Getty

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE in September, the news of Kylie’s pregnancy came as a shock to Kris Jenner, but that the 62-year-old momager was supportive.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” the source said. “But Kylie has always been very headstrong — she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”

“Kylie is very naive,” added the insider, recounting the family’s worries. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Another sister who is due with her first child this year? Six-months-pregnant Khloé Kardashian, who has had her own fair share of experience fielding advice from Kourtney.

“I think it’s so sweet, but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” said Khloé, 33, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month. “You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way.”

“We’ve been fighting a lot lately,” admitted the mom-to-be — who’s expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — of her current relationship with Kourtney, 38. “We never fight.”