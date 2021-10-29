Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is 'Having Fun' Decorating Nursery, Planning December Baby Shower: Source

Kylie Jenner is making preparations for her baby on the way!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, is currently expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, and a source tells PEOPLE she is "doing really well" and is "so excited about the baby." The mom-to-be and Scott, 30, also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, whom they welcomed in February 2018.

According to the source, Jenner is "having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby" as well as planning a baby shower for December.

"She and Travis are doing great too," adds the source. "They spend as much time with Stormi as they can. Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister."

Jenner first announced her exciting pregnancy news in September.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," a source told PEOPLE shortly after Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

At the time, the source added, "She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow. Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."

In August, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner is expecting her second child with Scott and was "enjoying her pregnancy in private" at the time.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," an insider said, adding, "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again."

Since going public with her exciting news, Jenner has been more open about her pregnancy than she was her first time around. Jenner famously kept her pregnancy with Stormi secret until after she had given birth.

Shortly after letting the world know she was expecting, Jenner stepped out for New York Fashion Week in a bump-baring outfit, wearing a black lace jumpsuit. Just a day later, Jenner gave another glimpse at her baby bump while wearing a crop top to dinner.

Last week, the makeup mogul shared a photo of her silhouette on Instagram in an artful image, showing off her bump as she pushes her long, waist-length hair back with one hand. In the photo, her body casts a shadow in the sunlight hitting a blank wall, revealing just the outline of her shape.