Pregnant Kylie Jenner Bares Her Baby Bump in See-Through Lace Jumpsuit During NYFW

Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy on Tuesday in a video announcing that she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is showing off her baby bump in style!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, bared her growing belly on Thursday when she stepped out for New York Fashion Week rocking a see-through lace jumpsuit.

Wearing her hair up, Jenner paired the look with an oversized black coat and matching heels.

Jenner's outfit was reminiscent of a similar see-through lace ensemble that sister Kim Kardashian West sported when she was pregnant with son Saint, now 5, at the 2015 LACMA Film + Art Gala in Los Angeles.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's monochromatic outfit was a complete departure from the colorful ensemble she had on during a visit to the Revolve Gallery earlier that day. For that occasion, she wore a bright orange trench coat, low-rise jeans and a tied top that put her bump on full display.

kylie jenner Credit: backgrid

Jenner later shared snaps of the outfit on her Instagram Stories. In one Boomerang video, the makeup mogul was seen showing off her bare bump as she indulged in cake from the back of a car.

On Tuesday, Jenner confirmed that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019.

In a sweet video announcing the news, Jenner held up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cut to Scott, 30, hugging her stomach. The 90-second video also included the proud parents and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, attending an OB-GYN appointment.

kylie jenner Credit: kylie jenner/instagram

In the wake of the announcement, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner — who famously kept her first pregnancy with Stormi a secret — always intended to tell her fans.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," the source said. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

"She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow," said the insider, adding, "Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."

Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent Stormi.

In June, after Jenner attended the Parsons Benefit with Scott, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had recently become even closer.