Pregnant Kylie Jenner Puts Baby Bump on Display During 'Date Night' with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is looking stylish as she prepares to welcome her second baby.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, stepped out for a "date night" with Travis Scott, sharing photos of her outfit to Instagram featuring her growing baby bump.

For their night out in Houston, Jenner wore a black dress that hugged her belly with an oversized black, leather trench coat. Other photos in the series featured Jenner's sneakers, purse and a candlelit table with roses.

Jenner and Scott are currently expecting their second baby together. The two are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Scott's Instagram revealed he and Stormi were in Houston on Wednesday. The "SICKO MODE" rapper, 29, posted a photo of himself and the toddler with his family, though Jenner was not pictured.

Earlier this week, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared that Scott gifted her and Stormi matching new bling.

Jenner shared a photo on Instagram of her hand next to her daughter's as they wore identical rings. "daddy got us matching rings 🤍⛈," Jenner captioned the post.

The family of three also spent Halloween together over the weekend. Jenner shared photos of each of them dressed up, writing, "in full mommy mode this halloween. i hope everyone has a safe night 🖤🖤."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi and Travis Scott Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner confirmed her exciting pregnancy news in September. "Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," a source previously told PEOPLE shortly after Jenner announced. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

In October, a source told PEOPLE she is "doing really well" and is "so excited about the baby." Per the source, Jenner is "having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby," as well as planning a baby shower for December.