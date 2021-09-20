Pregnant Kylie Jenner Says Her 'Belly's Getting Big' in New Photo of Her Bump

Kylie Jenner is getting closer to meeting baby No. 2!

On Sunday, the reality star, 24, shared a short video to her Instagram Story of her baby bump while pregnant with her second child.

Jenner, who is expecting for a second time with rapper Travis Scott, gave her followers a look at her stomach while sitting in the driver's seat of a car. The makeup mogul sits in a pair of black biker shorts and a gray top as she angles her camera downward to show her bump.

"Belly's getting big 🤍🤍," Jenner writes.

The model, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, confirmed she was expecting her second child earlier this month.

In a sweet video announcing the news, Jenner holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott hugging her stomach. The 90-second video also follows the proud parents attending an OBGYN appointment with Stormi and later sharing the happy news with family.

"She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE of Jenner's joy. "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."