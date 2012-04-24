BumpWatch: Kourtney Kardashian's Dapper Dude
Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with Scott Disick for the opening of his new Japanese restaurant, Ryu, held Monday evening in New York City.
Advertisement
|
Stand by your man!
Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with Scott Disick for the opening of his new Japanese restaurant, Ryu, held Monday evening in New York City.
Following
Joined by sister Kim Kardashian and new beau Kanye West, the reality star — who’s expecting a baby girl in July — stayed away from sushi.
Kardashian, 33, tells PEOPLE, “I feel really good … this time I had a little more morning sickness [than my pregnancy with 2-year-old son Mason].”
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Is Keeping Baby Name Options on Her Cell