BumpWatch: Kourtney Kardashian's Dapper Dude

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with Scott Disick for the opening of his new Japanese restaurant, Ryu, held Monday evening in New York City.

Stand by your man!

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with Scott Disick for the opening of his new Japanese restaurant, Ryu, held Monday evening in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joined by sister Kim Kardashian and new beau Kanye West, the reality star — who’s expecting a baby girl in July — stayed away from sushi.

Kardashian, 33, tells PEOPLE, “I feel really good … this time I had a little more morning sickness [than my pregnancy with 2-year-old son Mason].”