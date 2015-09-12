Kim Kardashian's Fashion Week Continues with a Tiny Leather Miniskirt

The pregnant reality star is in New York City for Fashion Week

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 03:17 AM
Kim Karadshian West proved once again that her pregnancy wasn’t going to stop her from wearing high-fashion styles when she stepped out on Saturday while wearing a leather mini-skirt, thigh-high boots, and a tattered T-shirt that showed off her cleavage.

Kardashian West, 34, is currently in New York City for Fashion Week and this is hardly her first un-maternity-like ensemble. On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a lace Givenchy gown over her growing baby bump to attend the fashion house’s show alongside husband Kanye West.


Kardashian West, who is already mom to 2-year-old daughter North, is expecting her second child — a son — in December.

The fashionable star hasn’t let New York Fashion Week keep her from spending quality time with her toddler. On Friday, she shared a shot of herself walking a stroller with North’s purple heel-wearing feet poking out from underneath.

“Casual stroll with the princess,” Kardashian West captioned the photo.

— Maria Mercedes Lara

