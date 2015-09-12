The pregnant reality star is in New York City for Fashion Week

Kim Karadshian West proved once again that her pregnancy wasn’t going to stop her from wearing high-fashion styles when she stepped out on Saturday while wearing a leather mini-skirt, thigh-high boots, and a tattered T-shirt that showed off her cleavage.

Kardashian West, 34, is currently in New York City for Fashion Week and this is hardly her first un-maternity-like ensemble. On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a lace Givenchy gown over her growing baby bump to attend the fashion house’s show alongside husband Kanye West.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom



Pacific Coast News

Kardashian West, who is already mom to 2-year-old daughter North, is expecting her second child — a son — in December.

The fashionable star hasn’t let New York Fashion Week keep her from spending quality time with her toddler. On Friday, she shared a shot of herself walking a stroller with North’s purple heel-wearing feet poking out from underneath.

“Casual stroll with the princess,” Kardashian West captioned the photo.