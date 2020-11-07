Pregnant Khadijah Haqq McCray Reveals She Was Hospitalized Weeks Ago Due to a 'Pre-Term Labor Scare'

"Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares," the former Dash Dolls star shared on her Instagram

Khadijah Haqq McCray is opening up about a "pre-term labor scare" that landed her in the hospital.

The Dash Dolls alumna — who is currently expecting her third child with husband Bobby McCray — revealed on Thursday that she was hospitalized several weeks ago, but is currently now at home on bedrest.

"I didn’t share right away because the most important thing was that myself and the baby were healthy," Haqq Mcray, 37, began in an Instagram post, which featured a selfie from her hospital bed. "I had a pre-term labor scare a few weeks ago and was hospitalized. I’m home on bedrest now, feeling good, and so thankful for my doctors."

"Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares," she continued. "I know I’m not alone, I just know it’s not easy to talk about for so many reasons. But with the support of my family and friends I can do just that. I figured what better time than now?"

The expectant star went on to explain that she wanted to share her story because "there’s a mom or two in the same position."

"Let’s be there for each other!" she added, promising to keep followers updated with her "from bed chronicles" on social media.

Haqq McCray first announced her pregnancy in August, sharing in an Instagram post: "I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home."

Her baby news came five months after Haqq McCray's twin, Malika Haqq, welcomed son Ace Flores with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

Last November, Haqq McCray opened up teaching her sister the ropes about motherhood, telling PEOPLE, "I didn't realize until she got pregnant how long I've waited to share this with her."

"She's been helping me raise my kids, and that's been really great," the mom shared. "I can't wait to have her kid over at our house, be in the bath, and playing with me and my husband. I really look forward to that. Everything we do in our lives is shared."

The former reality star married McCray, an NFL pro who played for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, in July 2010.