Kenya Moore‘s baby is taking after her husband already!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is pregnant with her first child, shared a 3D image of her growing baby on Instagram on Wednesday — and according to the expectant mama, her little “miracle” closely resembles daddy-to-be Marc Daly.

“First look!! #babydaly 3D image! This is a 3D image from an ultrasound. It looks like play-doh or Clamation LOL but you can make out a face!” wrote Moore, 47.

She clarified that “the black is not hair it’s just part of the image” and confirmed that the sex of the child can’t be determined based off of the sonogram: “No you can’t tell if it’s a boy or girl.”

“But OMG the baby has daddy’s lips and nose!” continued Moore, who also shared a side-by-side image of Daly’s lips and her baby’s mouth.

She added the hashtags: “#miraclebaby #firstlook #3Dultrasound #love #family #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #kenyamoore #IVF #marcdaly.”

The reality star announced that she’s pregnant during the first part of the season 10 RHOA reunion. The surprise revelation happened at the top of the show, when host Andy Cohen inquired if a baby was on the way.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said, shocking herself. “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything, so I want to get past a safe place.”

When asked if she was hoping for a boy or a girl, Moore said, “I want a healthy baby.”

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore, who conceived through in vitro fertilization, told PEOPLE at the time. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

As Moore draws closer to her due date, she is embracing her new figure — including weight gain. Last month, she revealed that her body has changed in more ways than one since getting pregnant.

When an Instagram user commented, “You are exactly the same everywhere but your belly! You will snap right back!” Moore set the record straight.

“Nope legs booty and boobs way bigger,” wrote Moore.

Her RHOA costar Kandi Burruss also left a comment on the image, writing, “OMG! That baby is all the way out there now.”

“Still have a few months to go,” Moore replied, “and I weigh 200lbs!!!”