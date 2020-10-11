Kelly Rowland is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon

Pregnant Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'Still Can't Believe This Belly'

Kelly Rowland is a glowing mom-to-be!

The 39-year-old star showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet video on her Instagram Story Saturday, just days after she revealed the happy news of her second pregnancy.

In the mirror selfie, Rowland flaunted her bare bump while brushing her teeth dressed in leopard pajamas. "...I still can't believe this belly," she wrote on the video.

Rowland, who is due later this year, and husband Tim Weatherspoon are already parents to 5-year-old son Titan.

The former Destiny's Child member announced she was expecting her second child on the November cover of Women's Health.

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,' " she told the publication, before admitting that she got pregnant right away.

Rowland said she hesitated to share the news publicly — especially during a time when the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic and a national racial reckoning.

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she said. "And being able to have a child... I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

The "Motivation" singer also said she felt an "overwhelming sense of exhaustion" soon after confirming she was expecting, adding that she used her first trimester to rest.

Amid her pregnancy, Rowland said she's been indulging in several cravings, including chocolate and peanut butter. As far as her fitness, she said she's stuck to yoga, walks and stretches alongside a physical therapist.

Last year, Rowland told PEOPLE that it was "not the right timing" to have a baby, but that her son kept asking for a sibling — specifically a brother. "He's like, 'We're going to have a brother, Mom,' " she said. "I said, 'Well, he won't be my brother — he'll be my son — [and] what if it's a girl?' "