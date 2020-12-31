Pregnant Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Dance Skills to Her New Song 'Hitman': 'She Wants to Move'

Kelly Rowland is proving that she still has groovy moves — even while eight months along in her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the star, 39, wowed fans with a video she posted on Instagram, in which she dances along to her new song, "Hitman."

Wearing a burgundy and orange outfit — which is part of Rowland's best friend Beyoncé's Ivy Park line — the "Dilemma" songstress kicks off her video with a smile as she approaches the camera.

Along with the video, Rowland wrote in the caption, "#OOOOO SHE WANTS TO MOVE #HITMAN #DancingPregnantAMakeYouTiredAF (As f—)."

In October, six months along her term, Rowland jokingly told PEOPLE her baby on the way was a result of isolating with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, amid the pandemic.

"Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else ... There was not much to do in the house," she said with a laugh.

"We were like, 'We'll just try for a baby. We'll see what happens because we don't know how long this is gonna last,' " the Grammy-winner recalled. "Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We're just really excited."

Rowland also expressed her 6-year-old son Titan's enthusiasm to become a brother for the first time. "Titan already named the baby," the Destiny's Child alum said. "He knows what he's having and he is excited."

The"Coffee" hitmaker also explained that she wants her upcoming delivery to be a little different than the birth to her son in 2014.

Rowland said her labor was induced, but this go-around, she wants to feel special and surprised when the big moment arrives.