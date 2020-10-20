Pregnant Kelly Rowland Shows Off 6-Month Baby Bump in Black Bikini: 'Time Passed So Fast!'

The former Destiny's Child member is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland is bumpin' along!

The former Destiny's Child member, 39, showed off her bare baby bump in an Instagram video on Tuesday, captioning the clip: "6 MONTHS ALREADY!!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This time passed SO FAST!!!" she continued. "I’m enjoying every moment!"

In the footage, Rowland can be seen wearing a black bikini and a fedora as she strikes a pose in front of a mirror.

"Here we are today at six months," she says, before panning the camera over to her reflection in another mirror. "This is another angle at six months. And this is another angle at six months. Isn't that so interesting?"

The singer ended the video by zooming in on her belly, saying, "Peekaboo! I see you, baby!"

This will be the second child for Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon, who are already parents to 5-year-old son Titan.

Rowland announced her baby news on the November cover of Women's Health.

Image zoom Tim Weatherspoon (L) and Kelly Rowland with son Titan Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,' " she told the publication, before admitting that she got pregnant right away.

The "Motivation" songstress, who is due later this year, said she hesitated to share the news publicly — especially during a time when the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic and a national racial reckoning.

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she said. "And being able to have a child... I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant with Her Second Child: 'I'm Knocking at 40's Door'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rowland went on to say that she felt an "overwhelming sense of exhaustion" soon after confirming she was expecting, adding she used her first trimester to rest.

Amid her pregnancy, the mom said she's been indulging in several cravings, including chocolate and peanut butter. As far as her fitness, she said she's stuck to yoga, walks and stretches alongside a physical therapist.

Last year, Rowland told PEOPLE that it was "not the right timing" to have a baby, but that her son kept asking for a sibling — specifically a brother. "He's like, 'We're going to have a brother, Mom,' " she said. "I said, 'Well, he won't be my brother — he'll be my son — [and] what if it's a girl?' "