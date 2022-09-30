Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life

Published on September 30, 2022 05:40 PM
Photo: Red Table Talk @Angela Andaloro

Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk.

Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life.

"I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not sane. Sanity is what I'm most grateful for," she said.

Osbourne, 37, also thanked co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris for the transformative experience of being on the show as a previous guest.

"Coming on this show the last time helped me so much in my life. It's going to make me cry," the mom-to-be shared. "Because I got honest, I felt safe. From there, I decided to go back to treatment and it changed my life in every way, and now all my dreams are coming true. So thank you."

Red Table Talk @Angela Andaloro

"I don't know what it is about you ladies, but you allow a safe space for someone to come in and just lay it all out. And I did that, and it was like therapy. It changed everything, I was like 'I want to be the person I was on the Red Table every day.' "

Speaking about boyfriend Sid Wilson, Osbourne celebrated that the Slipknot rocker "takes me as I am."

"We met 23 years ago and stayed friends over the years. And then, something just changed about a year ago and now we're having a baby," she shared.

"It's great because he's known my whole family, there's so much history there," she said of Wilson. "He takes me as I am and I love that."

The Fashion Police alum, who recently became an aunt again after brother Jack Osbourne welcomed baby daughter Maple, first announced her pregnancy news in May.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote alongside a selfie of her holding an ultrasound photo.

"To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

