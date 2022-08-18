Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump in Rare Photo

Kelly Osbourne is giving fans a rare glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

The singer, who is currently expecting her first baby with her Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson, shared a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Osbourne, 37, snapped a quick picture of her reflection in a window while hanging out poolside on a sunny day. In the picture, the singer's bump is seen for the first time.

The Fashion Police alum, who recently became an aunt again after brother Jack Osbourne welcomed baby daughter Maple, first announced her pregnancy news in May.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote alongside a selfie of her holding an ultrasound photo. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

Though Osbourne and Wilson, 45, have known each other since 1999, when they met while Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, their relationship recently turned romantic, a source told PEOPLE in January.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson. Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

"They have remained friends since [first meeting]," the source said. "They are very happy together."

Last month, Ozzy gushed over his daughter Kelly's pregnancy while speaking to Entertainment Tonight during his appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego.

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," Ozzy, 73, said, before also revealing at the time that his daughter was six months along in her pregnancy.

"The first thing that I'm gonna buy is a microphone," the proud granddad added to ET of a gift he plans to give the little one.