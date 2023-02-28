Kelly Kay Poses in Nude Maternity Photos Before Welcoming Son with Late Football Star Spencer Webb

Kelly Kay is looking forward to meeting her baby boy and is marking this moment in her pregnancy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 05:12 PM
Kelly Kay maternity, Spencer Webb
Kelly Kay. Photo: @CapturedByQue

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of the late college football player Spencer Webb, is celebrating her body in the last stretch of her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be, 30, posed nude for maternity photos, some of which she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"Creation at its finest ♾️🖤," she captioned a pair of black-and-white shots.

Sharing other exclusive photos with PEOPLE, Kay said, "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage."

"The love I have growing inside me and the love I will forever have from the heavens up above give me the strength and courage to carry on. I'm constantly reminded by them that I must be resilient while still believing in the most pure form of love," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Kay maternity, Spencer Webb
Kelly Kay. @CapturedByQue

Kay first announced that she was expecting a baby with the Oregon tight end a little over a month after he died in July in a rock-sliding accident at 22.

The model shared the pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a sign which read, "Coming Soon Baby Webb," with a picture of the baby's sonogram.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

Kelly Kay maternity, Spencer Webb
Kelly Kay. @CapturedByQue

"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," she continued. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_."

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be was honored at a baby shower by friends and family, posing in an all-white, long-sleeved fitted dress, cradling her bump in front of a balloon arch featuring all shades of blue, gold, and white, and a cutout crescent moon that read, "Love you to the moon and back."

Guests at the shower enjoyed baby-themed cookies that were beautifully iced, with some reading, "Spider" and "Baby Webb."

On July 13, Webb died following a rock-sliding accident at Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's campus. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive Webb, who had fallen approximately 100 yards down a steep trail and hit his head.

Kelly Kay maternity, Spencer Webb
Kelly Kay. @CapturedByQue

Kay remembered her late boyfriend on Instagram following the accident.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she wrote at the time. "I've never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

"We had so many big plans. I don't know where to go from here but I know you'll be watching over me keeping me strong," she continued. "You always put everybody else before yourself and I'll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥."

She concluded her heartfelt tribute by promising to love him forever, writing, "From this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I'll find you again 🕊🕸."

Related Articles
Carrie Underwood Shares Photo of Son Isaiah's 'Dude Perfect' Cake as Family Celebrates His 8th Birthday
Carrie Underwood Shares Photo of Son Isaiah's 'Dude Perfect' Birthday Cake: 'Can't Believe He's 8'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNrLBRLpQV/. Eva Longoria Baston/Instagram; MARBELLA, SPAIN - JULY 22: Actress Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Baston are seen on July 22, 2022 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Daniel Perez/GC Images)
Eva Longoria Hugs Son Santiago, 4, as She Gets Glam in Rare Photo: 'Bond Like No Other'
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox Says Having Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 'Meant the World'
THE COMPANY YOU KEEP - ABC’s “The Company You Keep” stars Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie.
Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals How Life as a Mom of 2 Connects Her to Role on 'The Company You Keep'
Bling Empire Star Kelly Mi Li Celebrates Her Baby Girl with Loved Ones in Intimate Baby Shower
'Bling Empire' 's Kelly Mi Li Celebrates Her Baby Girl with Loved Ones at Intimate Shower: Photos
Angelique Kerber attends the 27th Leipzig Opera Ball (Leipziger Opernball) at Oper Leipzig on September 24, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany.
Tennis Pro Angelique Kerber Welcomes First Baby: 'Most Beautiful and Overwhelming Experience'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Baby Boy Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox Poses with Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony — See the Photo!
Jenna Bush Hager Family Vacation
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Fun-Filled Family Trip to Universal: 'Love Is Universal'
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Olivia Wilde Jokes She's a 'Humiliating Soccer Mom' as She Shares Pitch-Side Game Photo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jeremy Allen White Says His SAG Award Will Live in Daughters' Bedroom: 'They Really Like Them'
Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze in Sweet Family Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpD3VehOkOK/ kykelce Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long. 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKspy7u1XC/?hl=en kykelce's profile picture kykelce We had such a blast celebrating your love, and Wyatt and I were so grateful to have been included in your big day! (still in shock that she didn’t cause a ruckus) All of our love to the new Mr. & Mrs. English!! 38w
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn
Odette Annable’s Daughter’s Nursery with Crate & Kids
See Inside Odette Annable's 'Super Functional' and 'Really Beautiful' Nursery for Daughter Andi
Jess King and Wife Sophia Urista
Peloton's Jess King's Wife Pregnant with Couple's Second Baby 3 Months After Welcoming Son