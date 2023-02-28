Kelly Kay Poses in Nude Maternity Photos Before Welcoming Son with Late Football Star Spencer Webb

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of the late college football player Spencer Webb, is celebrating her body in the last stretch of her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be, 30, posed nude for maternity photos, some of which she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"Creation at its finest ♾️🖤," she captioned a pair of black-and-white shots.

Sharing other exclusive photos with PEOPLE, Kay said, "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage."

"The love I have growing inside me and the love I will forever have from the heavens up above give me the strength and courage to carry on. I'm constantly reminded by them that I must be resilient while still believing in the most pure form of love," she added.

Kay first announced that she was expecting a baby with the Oregon tight end a little over a month after he died in July in a rock-sliding accident at 22.

The model shared the pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a sign which read, "Coming Soon Baby Webb," with a picture of the baby's sonogram.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," she continued. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_."

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be was honored at a baby shower by friends and family, posing in an all-white, long-sleeved fitted dress, cradling her bump in front of a balloon arch featuring all shades of blue, gold, and white, and a cutout crescent moon that read, "Love you to the moon and back."

Guests at the shower enjoyed baby-themed cookies that were beautifully iced, with some reading, "Spider" and "Baby Webb."

On July 13, Webb died following a rock-sliding accident at Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's campus. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive Webb, who had fallen approximately 100 yards down a steep trail and hit his head.

Kay remembered her late boyfriend on Instagram following the accident.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she wrote at the time. "I've never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

"We had so many big plans. I don't know where to go from here but I know you'll be watching over me keeping me strong," she continued. "You always put everybody else before yourself and I'll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥."

She concluded her heartfelt tribute by promising to love him forever, writing, "From this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I'll find you again 🕊🕸."