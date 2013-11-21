Kelly Clarkson Predicts She's 'Totally' Having a Girl

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I'm totally gonna have a girl. I'm manifesting it! And when I have a girl, you're gonna be like, 'That chick knew it!' "

Image zoom

Christopher Polk/Getty

Kelly Clarkson is hoping for her own little Miss Independent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before her Tuesday announcement that she is expecting her first child with husband Brandon Blackstock, the singer hinted — yet again! — in PARADE‘s weekend issue that the couple were trying to conceive.

“My eggs aren’t getting any younger so we’ve already started trying,” Clarkson, 31, who recently released her new Christmas album, Wrapped in Red, says.

“I’m totally gonna have a girl. I’m manifesting it! And when I have a girl, you’re gonna be like, ‘That chick knew it!’ ”

Clarkson is looking forward to the perks of pregnancy, especially when it comes to putting on a few extra pounds. “Everybody calls me fat all the time, so I can’t wait to have a reason, instead of everybody just being a jerk!” she shares.

As for her body after baby? She jokes she’s not known for her stunning shape, giving her plenty of time to bounce back.

“I’ve never been Gisele Bündchen, so ain’t nobody expectin’ that! I like to set a [low] standard so people don’t expect a lot,” she says.

Despite relishing in her role of stepmom to Blackstock’s children, Clarkson — whose parents split when she was 5 — admits she had her doubts when it came to her own parenting plans.

“I didn’t really grow up in a family environment,” she says. “So I didn’t understand it or know if I could do that properly.”

Fortunately, she didn’t have to look far for a role model. “[Watching Brandon with the kids] is the sexiest thing ever! He’s a great dad. It’s such a turn-on!” she says.

— Anya Leon