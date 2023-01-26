Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way with Darius Jackson — Watch!

Keke Palmer is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 02:27 PM
Keke Palmer Reveals the Sex Of Her Baby
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Keke Palmer made a major reveal about her baby on the way.

The Nope actress, 29, shared that she'll be a boy mom while chatting with Jimmy Fallon during her Wednesday night appearance on The Tonight Show.

The late-night host bonded with the actress over being Virgos and then asked if she knew what her baby's sign would be.

"So my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries, I'm not sure exactly," she said.

"Pisces are known to be deep, very emotional creatures, so I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy," she then added, revealing the sex of her baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Palmer continued to explain how she doesn't want her direct nature as a Virgo to overwhelm her baby.

"Sometimes I can be a little too 'tell it like it is,' " she said. "I need to just wade in the water with a Pisces, just wade in the water. Keep it chill, child."

Last week, the actress opened up about her pregnancy journey while appearing on an episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas, telling the comedians that she's been feeling "good" as she awaits her baby's arrival.

"I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that. Because I've been good, y'all," she said. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make me feel that way. But I won't actually throw up, I won't actually run to the bathroom."

"It doesn't last more than like 10 seconds, it's like a wave of something," added Palmer.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

Palmer also expressed her excitement to be a first-time mom.

"I'm so excited to be dancing with my damn baby. I'm ready to be giving all the love," she said sweetly. "I think about it every day."

"What's it gonna be when I first lay eyes on you? What's it gonna be with our first moments together?" she added, teasing, "But also, are you gonna bust my damn vagina apart? That too."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Shares His First Photo with His and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Esti Maxine: 'Our New Love'
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's Watched Son's Sex Scenes on 'Sex Lives of College Girls' : 'Dynamite'
mike sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Mia Bella: Photos
Shemar Moore baby Frankie
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9 Month Bump with Her Mom's While Expecting Her
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood'
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'It's True, I Guess'
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'Popped Like Crazy'
All About Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'
Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
Paris Hilton Is a Mom! Star Reveals She and Husband Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'
'Amazing Race' Alum Glenda and Lumumba Roberts Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child. courtesy of Glenda and Lumumba Roberts
'Amazing Race' Alum Glenda and Lumumba Roberts Are Expecting First Baby: 'It's a Miracle'
Robert Griffin III and Wife Grete Welcome Their Third Baby Girl
Robert Griffin III and Wife Grete Welcome Their Third Baby Girl: '2023 Off to an Incredible Start'
Brendon Urie Makes His Broadway Debut In "Kinky Boots"
Brendon Urie and Wife Expecting First Baby, Singer Ends Panic! at the Disco to Focus on Family
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk
'Bachelor' Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/3022299370948783789/ — Chrissy Teigen Returns to Hospital to 'Bandage' C-Section Wound After Daughter Esti's Birth
Chrissy Teigen Says She Has to 'Bandage Together' Her Wound After Daughter Esti Maxine's Birth
Rumer Willis leaving a workout class, carrying her new Warmies while showing off her baby bump wearing sustainable brand Losano
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Growing Baby Bump in Black and White Athleisure Look