Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way with Darius Jackson — Watch!

Keke Palmer made a major reveal about her baby on the way.

The Nope actress, 29, shared that she'll be a boy mom while chatting with Jimmy Fallon during her Wednesday night appearance on The Tonight Show.

The late-night host bonded with the actress over being Virgos and then asked if she knew what her baby's sign would be.

"So my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries, I'm not sure exactly," she said.

"Pisces are known to be deep, very emotional creatures, so I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy," she then added, revealing the sex of her baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Palmer continued to explain how she doesn't want her direct nature as a Virgo to overwhelm her baby.

"Sometimes I can be a little too 'tell it like it is,' " she said. "I need to just wade in the water with a Pisces, just wade in the water. Keep it chill, child."

Last week, the actress opened up about her pregnancy journey while appearing on an episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas, telling the comedians that she's been feeling "good" as she awaits her baby's arrival.

"I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that. Because I've been good, y'all," she said. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make me feel that way. But I won't actually throw up, I won't actually run to the bathroom."

"It doesn't last more than like 10 seconds, it's like a wave of something," added Palmer.

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

Palmer also expressed her excitement to be a first-time mom.

"I'm so excited to be dancing with my damn baby. I'm ready to be giving all the love," she said sweetly. "I think about it every day."

"What's it gonna be when I first lay eyes on you? What's it gonna be with our first moments together?" she added, teasing, "But also, are you gonna bust my damn vagina apart? That too."