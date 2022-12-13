Pregnant Keke Palmer Happily Dances with Baby Bump on Display in Vibrant TikTok: Watch

Keke Palmer is glowing as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

The Nope actress, 29, recently shared a new TikTok where she joyfully dances on a sidewalk in front of a parked car as the O'Jays track "Used Ta Be My Girl" plays in the background.

The expecting actress looks radiant as she wears a green form-fitting mini dress with ruched sides with a baby pink hoodie over it, pairing the look with Gucci sneakers. Palmer's baby bump is on full display as she wears the colorful outfit.

"🥹😅😘 *thats's not my car in the back*," she captioned the video.

The soon-to-be mom first announced the exciting news on Dec. 3 during her Saturday Night Live monologue that she's expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her baby bump on stage.

Jackson shared news of the pregnancy to his own followers with a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the actress from a dinner outing with the caption, "2023 ❤️."

Following her SNL announcement, Palmer reflected on Instagram about how "this year has taken me for a ride."

Darius Daulton/Instagram

The Alice actress continued: "And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me."

Thanking members of her team, Palmer went on to thank Jackson, writing, "Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

The couple has kept their relationship fairly private since they were first linked in 2021, only stepping out for a handful of events together. But Palmer did tell Bustle in March she wasn't trying to hide anything. "This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone," she said. "So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life."