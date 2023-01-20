Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She's Feeling 'Good' amid Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is a Warrior'

Keke Palmer can't wait to meet her baby on the way.

The pregnant actress, 29, shares new details about her pregnancy journey while appearing on Monday's episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas, telling the comedians that she's been feeling "good" as she awaits her baby's arrival.

"I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that. Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make me feel that way. But I won't actually throw up, I won't actually run to the bathroom."

"It doesn't last more than like 10 seconds, it's like a wave of something," adds Palmer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The Nope star went on to share that her "baby moves all the time."

"Right now I'm at like 31 weeks, so the baby is getting bigger," she continues. "Eventually I'll get to the point where I probably will see fingers and stuff but I don't know if it's that big yet. I don't know if the power is there yet. But I definitely feel, and you can see movement."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Palmer also expressed her excitement to be a first-time mom.

"I'm so excited to be dancing with my damn baby. I'm ready to be giving all the love," she says sweetly. "I think about it every day."

"What's it gonna be when I first lay eyes on you? What's it gonna be with our first moments together?" she adds, teasing, "But also, are you gonna bust my damn vagina apart? That too."

The Illinois native first announced her exciting pregnancy news while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

Will Heath/NBC

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."