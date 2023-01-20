Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She's Feeling 'Good' amid Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is a Warrior'

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 12:46 PM
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Photo: Keke Palmer/instagram

Keke Palmer can't wait to meet her baby on the way.

The pregnant actress, 29, shares new details about her pregnancy journey while appearing on Monday's episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas, telling the comedians that she's been feeling "good" as she awaits her baby's arrival.

"I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that. Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make me feel that way. But I won't actually throw up, I won't actually run to the bathroom."

"It doesn't last more than like 10 seconds, it's like a wave of something," adds Palmer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The Nope star went on to share that her "baby moves all the time."

"Right now I'm at like 31 weeks, so the baby is getting bigger," she continues. "Eventually I'll get to the point where I probably will see fingers and stuff but I don't know if it's that big yet. I don't know if the power is there yet. But I definitely feel, and you can see movement."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Palmer also expressed her excitement to be a first-time mom.

"I'm so excited to be dancing with my damn baby. I'm ready to be giving all the love," she says sweetly. "I think about it every day."

"What's it gonna be when I first lay eyes on you? What's it gonna be with our first moments together?" she adds, teasing, "But also, are you gonna bust my damn vagina apart? That too."

The Illinois native first announced her exciting pregnancy news while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Will Heath/NBC

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Related Articles
Keke Palmer pregnant
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for 'W Magazine' 's Best Performances Portfolio
keke palmer
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She 'Can't Wait' to Meet Her Baby: 'I'm Very Excited, Nervous and Curious'
Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump in Sparkling Silver Gown — See the Look!
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shares Photos from Babymoon as She Reflects on Learning to 'Take It Easy'
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shares Ultrasound as He Thanks 2022 For 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer Baby Bump. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton /Instagram
Pregnant Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Kisses Her Baby Bump in Cute Clip: 'Mom n Dad'
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Keke Palmer Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See All Her Baby Bump Pics So Far
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Jokes She 'Found the Cure to Acne' as She Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She and Her Baby Are 'Already Doing It All Together' After Hosting 'SNL'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
https://www.tiktok.com/@kekepalmer/video/7174472030358867246?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7174472030358867246&lang=en. Keke Palmer /Tiktok
Pregnant Keke Palmer Happily Dances with Baby Bump on Display in Vibrant TikTok: Watch
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'
CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reporting in Kharkiv, Ukraine in January 2023.
CNN's Clarissa Ward Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby While On-Site Covering the War in Ukraine
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend (Darius Jackson) After Announcing Baby News
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend? All About Darius Jackson
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC); Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in 'SNL' Sketches