Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together.

While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for the camera.

The expectant mom wore a neon green hoodie, jeans, and a Rangers hat. She accessorized the casual ensemble with big square-framed glasses and a li. Jackson also donned a Ranger's hat and jeans but added a black hoodie under a brown Carhartt jacket. The fitness instructor completed his ensemble with a pair of Beats by Dre headphones around his neck.

Palmer, 29, announced her big news on Dec. 3 during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

NY Rangers/MSG Sports

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on stage.

Jackson shared news of the pregnancy to his own followers with a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner outing with the caption, "2023 ❤️."

The couple has kept their relationship fairly private since they were first linked in 2021, only stepping out for a handful of events together. But Palmer did tell Bustle she wasn't trying to hide anything. "This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone," she said. "So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life."

Will Heath/NBC

Following her SNL announcement, Palmer reflected on Instagram about how "this year has taken me for a ride."

The Alice actress continued: "And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thanking members of her team, Palmer went on to thank Jackson, writing, "Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring."