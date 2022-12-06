Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras

By
Published on December 6, 2022 11:51 AM

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together.

While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for the camera.

The expectant mom wore a neon green hoodie, jeans, and a Rangers hat. She accessorized the casual ensemble with big square-framed glasses and a li. Jackson also donned a Ranger's hat and jeans but added a black hoodie under a brown Carhartt jacket. The fitness instructor completed his ensemble with a pair of Beats by Dre headphones around his neck.

Palmer, 29, announced her big news on Dec. 3 during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend (Darius Jackson) After Announcing Baby News
NY Rangers/MSG Sports

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on stage.

Jackson shared news of the pregnancy to his own followers with a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner outing with the caption, "2023 ❤️."

The couple has kept their relationship fairly private since they were first linked in 2021, only stepping out for a handful of events together. But Palmer did tell Bustle she wasn't trying to hide anything. "This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone," she said. "So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Will Heath/NBC

Following her SNL announcement, Palmer reflected on Instagram about how "this year has taken me for a ride."

The Alice actress continued: "And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thanking members of her team, Palmer went on to thank Jackson, writing, "Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

Related Articles
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She and Her Baby Are 'Already Doing It All Together' After Hosting 'SNL'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend? All About Darius Jackson
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC); Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in 'SNL' Sketches
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot Kenan & Kel on SNL — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!. Credit; Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL' — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Look Cozy Courtside in NYC: 'She Finds Him Charming'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Says She Felt 'Trapped' by Nickelodeon Fame: 'Like I Was Walking Around in a SpongeBob Suit'
Lindsay Lohan with husband Bader Shammas Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Smile as They Sit Courtside at New York Knicks Game
Jessica Chastain and Her Stepfather Attend Knicks Game and Pose with Tracy Morgan
Jessica Chastain and Her Stepfather Attend Knicks Game and Pose with Tracy Morgan
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Kaley Cuoco pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Refers to Herself and Tom Pelphrey as 'Parents' in Sweet New Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Sports Bra — See the Photo!
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Revealing She's Expecting with Tom Pelphrey
rihanna
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12984588l) Keke Palmer poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear' in London Lightyear Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 13 Jun 2022
Keke Palmer on Modeling Her Career After Moguls: 'A Dash of Oprah, a Dash of Ron Howard'