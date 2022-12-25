Pregnant Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Kisses Her Baby Bump in Cute Clip: 'Mom n Dad'

Keke Palmer is celebrating Christmas with her growing family.

The Emmy Award winner and mommy-to-be, 29, showed off her bare baby bump in a cute boomerang her boyfriend Darius Jackson posted to his Instagram Story on Christmas Eve, in which he kissed her pregnant belly. "Mom n Dad," he wrote with the clip.

They appear to be planning some holiday travel for their first Christmas as a family, as Jackson also posted their passport photos, set to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."

Palmer rang in the holiday and put her pregnant belly on display in another video, lip-syncing to a spirited pregnancy monologue by Leora Byrd while wearing a white tank top pulled up above her baby bump. "Merry Christmas!!!" she wrote in the caption.

The Nope star previously announced her pregnancy while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Palmer joked: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

During her SNL appearance, Jackson paid tribute to the mother of his future child on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Palmer at dinner with her baby bump on display. "2023 ❤️," he wrote.