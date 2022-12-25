Pregnant Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Kisses Her Baby Bump in Cute Clip: 'Mom n Dad'

The two appear to be planning some holiday travel for their first Christmas as a family, as Jackson also posted their passport photos, set to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's "'03 Bonnie & Clyde"

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on December 25, 2022 02:50 PM
Darius Daulton /Instagram
Photo: Darius Daulton/Instagram

Keke Palmer is celebrating Christmas with her growing family.

The Emmy Award winner and mommy-to-be, 29, showed off her bare baby bump in a cute boomerang her boyfriend Darius Jackson posted to his Instagram Story on Christmas Eve, in which he kissed her pregnant belly. "Mom n Dad," he wrote with the clip.

They appear to be planning some holiday travel for their first Christmas as a family, as Jackson also posted their passport photos, set to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."

Palmer rang in the holiday and put her pregnant belly on display in another video, lip-syncing to a spirited pregnancy monologue by Leora Byrd while wearing a white tank top pulled up above her baby bump. "Merry Christmas!!!" she wrote in the caption.

The Nope star previously announced her pregnancy while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

Darius Daulton/Instagram
Darius Daulton/Instagram

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Palmer joked: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut

During her SNL appearance, Jackson paid tribute to the mother of his future child on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Palmer at dinner with her baby bump on display. "2023 ❤️," he wrote.

