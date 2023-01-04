Pregnant Keke Palmer Shares Photos from Babymoon as She Reflects on Learning to 'Take It Easy'

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson shared their baby news publicly for the first time last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 11:18 AM
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Photo: Keke Palmer/instagram

Keke Palmer is grateful that her growing family is making her slow down a bit.

Reflecting on her babymoon and sharing photos on Instagram Tuesday, the pregnant Nope actress, 29, shared that she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip."

"I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme of the season," the mom-to-be explained.

Noting that the "theme is rest" — both for the tropical trip, where she smiles widely as she takes in the views, and as she moves forward in her pregnancy — Palmer noted, "I have spent many seasons sacrificing."

Palmer went on to share that she learned the beauty of sacrificing from her dad, saying she wants to "be just like him."

"His life is full and he has given so much. I don't think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it's who I am and that will never change."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharing that she's dedicating herself to learning "how to go slow," the Hustlers actress noted that it "definitely doesn't mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool."

Added Palmer, "The point is everything that's going to come is already in motion. All I have to do is enjoy. Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE."

Concluding her caption, Palmer revealed she's started feeling her little one move. "&& btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd. slide four is how I feel about that ❤️," she wrote, referencing a photo of her looking perplexed in the carousel. The photo set concludes with a sweet shot of Palmer smiling widely with boyfriend Darius Jackson, with whom she's expecting her first baby.

Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Darius Daulton/Instagram

The Scream Queens star first announced her exciting pregnancy news while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Related Articles
Keke Palmer Baby Bump. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton /Instagram
Pregnant Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Kisses Her Baby Bump in Cute Clip: 'Mom n Dad'
https://www.tiktok.com/@kekepalmer/video/7174472030358867246?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7174472030358867246&lang=en. Keke Palmer /Tiktok
Pregnant Keke Palmer Happily Dances with Baby Bump on Display in Vibrant TikTok: Watch
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend (Darius Jackson) After Announcing Baby News
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She and Her Baby Are 'Already Doing It All Together' After Hosting 'SNL'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC); Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in 'SNL' Sketches
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend? All About Darius Jackson
Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's Kids
Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's on Christmas
keke palmer
Pregnant Keke Palmer Slams Trolls Who Call Her 'Ugly' with No Makeup: 'It's Insane to Say'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus Cuddling Brother Ozzie: 'Only Holiday Gifts I Need'
Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson
Jamie Anderson Is Pregnant! Olympic Snowboarder Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Tyler Nicholson
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot Kenan & Kel on SNL — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!. Credit; Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL' — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Enjoying Anniversary Babymoon with Tarek
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth to Their Third Child: 'A Beautiful Day'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWzpgtArdR/, Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For 'Beautiful' Beachy Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon for Beach Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'