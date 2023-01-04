Pregnant Keke Palmer Shares Photos from Babymoon as She Reflects on Learning to 'Take It Easy'

Keke Palmer is grateful that her growing family is making her slow down a bit.

Reflecting on her babymoon and sharing photos on Instagram Tuesday, the pregnant Nope actress, 29, shared that she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip."

"I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme of the season," the mom-to-be explained.

Noting that the "theme is rest" — both for the tropical trip, where she smiles widely as she takes in the views, and as she moves forward in her pregnancy — Palmer noted, "I have spent many seasons sacrificing."

Palmer went on to share that she learned the beauty of sacrificing from her dad, saying she wants to "be just like him."

"His life is full and he has given so much. I don't think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it's who I am and that will never change."

Sharing that she's dedicating herself to learning "how to go slow," the Hustlers actress noted that it "definitely doesn't mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool."

Added Palmer, "The point is everything that's going to come is already in motion. All I have to do is enjoy. Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE."

Concluding her caption, Palmer revealed she's started feeling her little one move. "&& btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd. slide four is how I feel about that ❤️," she wrote, referencing a photo of her looking perplexed in the carousel. The photo set concludes with a sweet shot of Palmer smiling widely with boyfriend Darius Jackson, with whom she's expecting her first baby.

Darius Daulton/Instagram

The Scream Queens star first announced her exciting pregnancy news while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."