Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for 'W Magazine' 's Best Performances Portfolio

Keke Palmer is continuing to show off her chic maternity style.

The pregnant Nope star, 29, is featured in W Magazine's 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, where she poses for a series of new photos modeling different looks accentuating her baby bump.

In one photo, Palmer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, wears a form-fitting white Proenza Schouler dress that hugs her stomach. The mock-neck mini dress features bell sleeves with beautiful black trim.

A second shot shows the mom-to-be looking regal as she wears a black Heather Huey crown and poses in angelic lighting. Her bump is again highlighted in a long Max Mara black gown with a sheer bottom.

The expecting star recently opened up to Page Six at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards about her feelings in anticipation of the birth of her first child.

"I'm very excited, nervous and curious more than anything because it's one of those things that no one can really prepare you for," Palmer said.

"More than anything, I can't wait to get my hands on my baby," she added.

Palmer, who revealed on Saturday Night Live last month that she was expecting, also told Page Six that she's had to "slow down" a bit since her pregnancy.

"I'm a naturally fast-paced person," she said. "For me, life is going at least 90 miles per hour, that's me cruising. So yeah, I think in general, whether it's the holidays or this transition I'm having in my life, slowing down is definitely not something that comes naturally to me."

During her SNL opening monologue, as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly, the actress said, "There are some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!"

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Since the revelation, Palmer has been sharing more and more snippets of her pregnancy on social media. On Christmas Eve, she showed off her bare baby bump in a cute boomerang with Jackson posted to his Instagram Story, where he kissed her pregnant belly. "Mom n Dad," he wrote on the clip.