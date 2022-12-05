Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She and Her Baby Are 'Already Doing It All Together' After Hosting 'SNL'

Keke Palmer took a minute to talk about her pregnancy as she reflected on her experience hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 03:22 PM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Keke Palmer is already making incredible memories with her baby.

Speaking about her experience hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, the actress — who revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her opening monologue — reflected on Instagram about how "this year has taken me for a ride."

The Nope actress continued, "And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me."

Thanking members of her team, Palmer, 29, went on to thank Jackson, writing, "thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

"Love is all we have isn't it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!" the mom-to-be concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Darius Daulton/Instagram

Midway through the show, Palmer received some support from Jackson on social media when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the actress from a dinner outing.

"2023 ❤️," he wrote alongside an image of Palmer that showed her baby bump prominent under a brown sweater dress.

During her SNL hosting gig, Palmer let her baby bump play a role during two sketches — once in a Kenan and Kel reboot sketch with Kenan Thompson, and another as a mother who goes to an ultrasound appointment to check in on her rambunctious twins.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Darius Daulton Jackson and Keke Palmer attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Gregg DeGuire/Getty

During her opening monologue, Palmer teased that there were "some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' " before she "set the record straight" and revealed she is indeed expecting, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her bump on the Studio 8H stage.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

"Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do," she joked.

Related Articles
michael buble
Michael Bublé Gets Tattoo for Baby No. 4, Jokes His Next Kids Will Have 'One Syllable Names'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend? All About Darius Jackson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Never Get Over' Losing Son Zen on 'Painful' Anniversary of His Death
Tori Roloff kids Christmas
Tori Roloff Shares First Christmas Photos of Her Three Kids: 'Love These Memories We're Making'
Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer
'90 Day Fiance' 's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'
Sister Wives
Janelle Brown's Son Gabe Breaks Down in Tears as He Recalls Dad Kody Brown Forgetting His Birthday
Watch Zach and Tori Roloff Enjoy a Day at the Lake with Jackson and Lilah
'LPBW' 's Zach and Tori Roloff Enjoy Splashing Around a Lake with Kids Jackson and Lilah: Watch
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot Kenan & Kel on SNL — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!. Credit; Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL' — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC); Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in 'SNL' Sketches
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Baldwin Family
Hilaria Baldwin 'Would Say' She's Done Having Kids, But Says Alec Baldwin Hasn't Gotten a Vasectomy
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
Christine Brown Says Kody Brown 'Doesn't Know' Their Kids After Years of 'Missing Out'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Will Smith Says He's in 'Greatest Period of Fatherhood': 'Suffered Enough' to Have 'Real Wisdom'
Amanda Kloots home
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Would Start 'Crying' When She Went on Dates: 'I Feel Guilt'
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik Shares Why It's Okay as a Parent to Tell Kids 'I Don't Have All the Answers'