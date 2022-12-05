Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She and Her Baby Are 'Already Doing It All Together' After Hosting 'SNL'

Keke Palmer is already making incredible memories with her baby.

Speaking about her experience hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, the actress — who revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her opening monologue — reflected on Instagram about how "this year has taken me for a ride."

The Nope actress continued, "And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me."

Thanking members of her team, Palmer, 29, went on to thank Jackson, writing, "thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

"Love is all we have isn't it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!" the mom-to-be concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Darius Daulton/Instagram

Midway through the show, Palmer received some support from Jackson on social media when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the actress from a dinner outing.

"2023 ❤️," he wrote alongside an image of Palmer that showed her baby bump prominent under a brown sweater dress.

During her SNL hosting gig, Palmer let her baby bump play a role during two sketches — once in a Kenan and Kel reboot sketch with Kenan Thompson, and another as a mother who goes to an ultrasound appointment to check in on her rambunctious twins.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

During her opening monologue, Palmer teased that there were "some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' " before she "set the record straight" and revealed she is indeed expecting, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her bump on the Studio 8H stage.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

"Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do," she joked.