Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!

The pro athlete couple is currently expecting their first baby together

JJ and Kealia Watt are enjoying quality time together before welcoming their new addition!

The couple, who is currently expecting their first baby together, snapped a cute photo together on Monday at the Arizona Cardinal's training camp where JJ is preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Cardinals defensive back, 33, and his soccer pro wife, 30, posed together on the football field where Kealia put her baby bump on display in a pair of black biker shorts and a faded white t-shirt.

The football star simply captioned the Instagram post with red and blue heart emojis.

Kealia also shared a series of new photos on her Instagram page Monday, including a sweet shot of JJ cradling his wife's baby bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple looks lovingly at one another while standing in front of a beautiful beach background. JJ looks dapper in a black suit while Kealia wears a blue sparkling gown that accentuates her bump.

JJ and Kealia announced their exciting baby news in posts on their respective Instagram pages in June.

The football player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared photos featuring Kealia cradling her bump under a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

In February, JJ celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.