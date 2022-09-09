Pregnant Kealia Watt Poses with JJ Watt and His Family at Brother TJ's Wedding

JJ and Kealia Watt are enjoying some special family time!

The couple recently gathered with family to celebrate the wedding of JJ's brother, TJ Watt and pro soccer player Dani Rhodes. Rhodes and Kealia previously played together on the Chicago Red Stars.

JJ and Kealia posed with family and friends, with Kealia cradling her bump while wearing a one-shoulder form-fitting maxi dress, as seen in photos shared by sister-in-law Gabriella Watt.

"Some favorites from TJ & Dani's beautiful wedding weekend 🤍," Gabriella captioned the Instagram photo carousel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this summer, the Arizona Cardinals defensive back, 33, shared a series of beautiful photos from a beach vacation with his soccer pro wife, 30.

The couple didn't reveal their destination in the photos, but it's clear they enjoyed some R&R together. In the photos, Kealia posed with her legs stretched out and she slightly leaned back in a bikini that proudly displayed her baby bump.

"Hang it in the Louvre 😍😍😍," the NFL star captioned the shot.

One sunny selfie on JJ's Instagram Story showed the couple cuddled together with a stretch of beach behind them. In another, Kealia posed with a hand in her hair, looking tiny amid large sea stacks.

JJ Watt/Instagram

JJ and Kealia announced their exciting baby news in posts on their respective Instagram pages in June.

The football player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared photos featuring Kealia cradling her bump under a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.