Pregnant Kealia Watt Puts Baby Bump on Display While Out Golfing with Husband JJ Watt: Photos

JJ Watt and his professional soccer player wife Kealia announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first baby together

Kealia Watt is bumping along!

On Sunday, the professional soccer player, 30, and her NFL star husband JJ Watt hit the green together where Kealia put her baby bump on display in a blush-colored golf outfit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, shared sweet photos from their golf outing on Instagram, including a picture of Kealia posing on the course in her two-piece outfit and another photo that JJ snapped of her cradling her bump.

"Swipe to see how good I am at golf 😂," Kealia wrote on Instagram where she also shared videos of her hitting the ball.

"Nobody's watching the ball when you look that good…" JJ commented on her post, to which she replied, "thanks for trying to help me lol."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kealia Ohai Watt Credit: JJ Watt/Instagram

The professional football player, 33, and Kealia announced on their respective Instagram pages earlier this month that they are expecting their first baby together.

The Arizona Cardinals player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared a series of photos featuring Kealia cradling her baby bump under a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

The couple tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

In February, JJ celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.