Pregnant Katy Perry Tells Fans 'I Hope It's a Girl' During Performance in Melbourne

Katy Perry is hopeful she’ll soon be having a daughter.

The “Never Really Over” singer, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, addressed her pregnancy during a performance at the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

“I hope it’s a girl,” Perry, 35, said to the large crowd in a video shared on Twitter.

Perry opted for two outfits during the performance, for which she was joined by girly bat dancers behind her. First, she wore a pink girl-power themed costume before changing into a purple mini-dress.

The American Idol judge performed a number of her hit songs for the crowd, including “Roar” and “Firework.”

Perry made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Saturday in Melbourne. She was photographed smiling and showing off her baby bump while rehearsing for her performance.

The musician revealed her pregnancy on Thursday in the music video for her new single “Never Worn White.” While this will be Perry’s first baby, Bloom, 43, shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Explaining her excitement about sharing the news with the world, Perry joked that she’s most relieved to not have to disguise her baby bump anymore.

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she wrote on Twitter, adding, “or carry around a big purse lol.”

Speaking with her American Idol costar Ryan Seacrest on his radio show Friday, Perry said she’s currently doing well after her first trimester, adding that unveiling her pregnancy in her new song “Never Worn White” was a way to not have to hide her journey into motherhood any longer.

“I’m excited for it,” she said of the song. “It’s not the lead single off of the next record — it’s like a way for me to tell people I’m not fat, I’m just pregnant!”

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom are beyond excited to expand their family together.

“They are of course thrilled about the baby,” said the source. “They wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible so Katy can just enjoy her pregnancy in peace. But everything is going well and she has several upcoming events so she thought it was the perfect timing to share.”